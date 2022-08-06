Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

