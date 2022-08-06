Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 4,610 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 164,724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

VCYT stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

