782 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

