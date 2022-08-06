782 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

