3,765 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

NRACU stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

