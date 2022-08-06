National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 5,354 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

