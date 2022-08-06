Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.5 %

WSM stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

