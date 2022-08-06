National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,796,000 after buying an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

