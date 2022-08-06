National Bank of Canada FI Buys 65,122 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 1,536.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

