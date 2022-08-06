National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.