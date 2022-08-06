National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.80 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,162 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after acquiring an additional 623,538 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $39.76 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

