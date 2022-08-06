National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,768,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

