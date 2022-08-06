National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

