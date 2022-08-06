Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,671.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

