National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 7,839 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 290.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

PNC opened at $167.04 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.