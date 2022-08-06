National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

HSY opened at $227.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

