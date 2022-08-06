National Bank of Canada FI Sells 400,600 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Xerox worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Xerox by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Xerox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Xerox Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE XRX opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.