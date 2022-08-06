National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,910 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after buying an additional 764,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,639,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $75,342,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $62,062,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

