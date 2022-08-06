National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 294,853 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3,479.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 56.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 248,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,627,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

