The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3,499.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %

WU opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 254.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

