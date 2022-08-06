National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 121,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BBU opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

