National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 4,932 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

