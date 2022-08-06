National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.07 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,830 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,642,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 342,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPD opened at $27.88 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.