Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

