National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,902 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

G stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

