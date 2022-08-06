National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $29.27 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

