National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,036 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.