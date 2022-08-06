MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of MarineMax worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $6,370,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in MarineMax by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $823.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

