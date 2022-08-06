National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

MKC stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

