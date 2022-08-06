National Bank of Canada FI Sells 45,825 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.63 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

