Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176,884 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 268,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 554.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 183,978 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HomeStreet Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $666.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

