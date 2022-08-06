National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 161,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Garmin Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Garmin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
Garmin Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.