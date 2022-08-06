National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 161,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

