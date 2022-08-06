Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $1,345.50

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,298.25.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,347.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,310.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

