Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $390.67

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.67.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of argenx by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 0.3 %

argenx stock opened at $367.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.84. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $387.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

