easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $657.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESYJY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 560 ($6.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($8.58) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.48) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. easyJet has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.