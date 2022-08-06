National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RLI by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in RLI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in RLI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.