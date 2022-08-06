Barclays Cuts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $80.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.13.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $44,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.