Robert W. Baird Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $20.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

