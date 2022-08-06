Citigroup Cuts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $70.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after buying an additional 663,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

