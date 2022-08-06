UBS Group Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $495.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $510.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBRA. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $331.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average of $377.20. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

