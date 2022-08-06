Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

