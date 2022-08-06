Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CAR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $202.47. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 44.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 856,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

