MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $105,630.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $407,320.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $109.28.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.