ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Down to $56.08

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.08, but opened at $49.66. ePlus shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ePlus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

