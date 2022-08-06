Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

