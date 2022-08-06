Royce & Associates LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of NOW worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 804,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 828.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 776,771 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $5,563,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

