Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $45.81 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.15, a PEG ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.