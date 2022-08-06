Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 22,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after purchasing an additional 961,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

