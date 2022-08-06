Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.32 Million in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SBOW opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 95.19% and a net margin of 18.28%. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

