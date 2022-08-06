Royce & Associates LP Acquires 20,380 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.33% of Tredegar worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tredegar by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of TG stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.