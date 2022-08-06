Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Position Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.33% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.76 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $303.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.